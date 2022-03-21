Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana is organising a multi-media concert by Chorus Urbanus at Sacred Heart parish church, Fontana, on April 5 at 7pm.

The youth group is also organising a drive-through experience related to the Passion of Christ in our daily lives. The event – Mela Alla Siket? – will be held in Triq John Gaspard Le Marchant, Fontana, on Saturday, April 9 and on Wednesday, April 13.

For more information and booking call 9914 9357 or e-mail drivethrough2021@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Għaqda Armar Fontana is organising a Last Supper exhibition featuring 13 life-size statues portrayed in a typical Hebrew setting.

The exhibition will be held at the parish church between April 8 and 15. Għaqda Armar Fontana will also be decorating Triq il-Għajn for the Holy Week and will hold a floral display at the church parvis between April 1 and 16.

All events are free of charge and are being supported financially by the Cultural Heritage Directorate. For more information visit www.qalbtagesu.com or Facebook Page Parroċċa Qalb ta’ Ġesu tal-Fontana.