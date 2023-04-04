Ecce Mater Tua is the name of a Holy Week exhibition set up by Darren Vella in collaboration with the Gozo cathedral altar boys at Santa Barbara chapel at the Citadel. The exhibition consists of Passion statues and an altar of repose displaced in a miniature church.

The clay statues were made by Charlie Camilleri of Nadur, while the altar of repose is a replica of the one set up at the cathedral. Work on the first-time exhibition has been going on for months.

Opening times are today, Tuesday, from 5pm to 9pm, Wednesday between 9am and noon and from 5pm until 9pm, Maundy Thursday from 9am to noon and from 7.30pm to 10pm, while on Good Friday between 9am and noon.