The traditional Holy Week exhibitions are returning this year. Here are some of the displays being held in various localities.

Birkirkara

The St Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is presenting the 22nd edition of its annual Good Friday exhibition at the St Joseph the Worker Parish Centre at 71, Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara.

Titled Il-Misteru tal-Mewt u l-Qawmien, it features various sets of Good Friday statuettes, a replica of the Golgotha, comprising over 300 traditional clay statuettes, church models, scenes and symbols from Christ's Passion depicted in coloured semolina, rice and past, and miniature replicas of Altars of Repose, among other sacred objects related to Good Friday.

Other attractions include symbols and costumes of Roman soldiers and a life-size statue of Christ the Redeemer.

The exhibition is open until Good Friday from 9am to noon and from 4 to 9pm. On Maundy Thursday, it will be open from 9am to noon and from 4 to midnight, while on Good Friday, one may visit from 9am to 1pm and from 4 to 6pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit www.wirjasgh.webs.com or the Society's Facebook page.

Mosta

As part of its annual activities, the Culture Commission of the Nicolò Isouard Philharmonic Society is holding a Holy Week exhibition at the society’s premises.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: one featuring miniature Good Friday statues (modelled on those at the Rotunda) and the other showing sacred works by various artists.

The exhibition is open at the Nicolò Isouard Band Club, 222, Main Street, Mosta, until Good Friday. On weekdays, it is open in the evening from 5.30 to 9pm. On Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, it is also open from 10am to 12.30pm.

The Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is also hosting a Holy Week exhibition at its premises in the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone at 27, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta. Various artists and collectors are taking part. The exhibition is open until Easter from Monday to Sunday from 5.30 to 8pm. It is also open on public holidays from 10am to noon. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit the Facebook page Razzett tal-Markiż – Cultural Centre.

Pietà

One of the statues on display in Pietà. One of the statues on display in Pietà.

The Sezzjoni Ġimgħa l-Kbira ta’ Gwardamanġa-Pietà is presenting a number of Holy Week exhibits in Sala Yvonne, St Monica Street, Pietà, beneath the parvis of Our Lady of Fatima parish church.

Among others, there is a set of Passion statues, an effigy of the Holy Sepulchre, a church model, a life-size sculpture of the Dead Christ, a life-size statue of the Risen Christ and a baroque-style Last Supper display with 13 life-size characters.

The premises will be open until April 16 between 5 and 9pm. From Maundy Thursday to Easter Saturday, they will also be open from 9am to noon. On Maundy Thursday, doors will remain open until 11pm.

Rabat

The Wignacourt Museum in Rabat is hosting a collection of paintings with a Good Friday theme: Via Crucis… Tarmacked by George Apap.

The museum is open from Monday to Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Sliema

A Last Supper display forming part of the exhibition ‘Għandi l-Għatx’ in Sliema.

The Kummissjoni Festi of the Sacro Cuor parish church, together with the Sliema Philharmonic Society, is hosting the exhibition Għandi l-Għatx at the society’s premises at 34, St Trophimus Street.

Among other exhibits, there is a Last Supper display with life-size statues and a set of Holy Week statues sculpted by the late Guido Lanfranco.

On display for the first time is an exhibit on the Gologtha by Jesmond Pace.

The exhibition is open everyday from 5pm to 8pm and on Sunday, April 10, also from 8am to noon. On Maundy Thursday, it will be open from 5 to 10pm, while on Good Friday, one may visit from 8am to noon.

Victoria

Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is hosting an exhibition of traditional Good Friday statuettes in imitation of those carried in the Passion processions. They are the work of George Buttigieg of Lija and Alfred Camilleri of Iklin.

Other current highlights include papal items, such as the last cassock worn by Pope Francis as a cardinal, and the exhibition Architect as Artist, a huge retrospective by Richard England.

The museum’s permanent collection also features exhibits related to Lent.

There is no entrance fee at this cultural centre, which is open 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

The museum is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate.

Xagħra

The parish church dedicated to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in Xagħra is presenting two exhibitions: Vexilla Regis et Pastorum, consisting of exhibits of golden crosses crafted by Laura Caliendo and Gabriele Di Mizio in the main sacristy and a display of artistic sacred images and objet d’arts by various artists in connection with the Holy Week at the oratory. The exhibitions run until Easter Sunday.

The Centre for Vocations beneath the parish church at Giuseppe Rapa Street and run by the parish altar boys, is hosting two exhibitions titled Crux Fidelis: the recreation of the Last Supper and the Golgotha. These exhibitions are open from Monday to Wednesday from 5 to 8pm, on Maundy Thursday from 9am to noon and from 5 to 9pm and on Good Friday and on Saturday from 9am to noon and from 4 to 8pm.

The Victory Philharmonic Society is also holding a Holy Week exhibition at the society’s premises at Marija Bambina Street. The exhibition is divided into two sections: one featuring Good Friday miniature statues and the other the Golgotha. It is open at the Victory Band Club in Marija Bambina Street until Easter Sunday.

Żebbuġ (Malta)

As it has done for the past 30 years, 12th May Band and Social Club is once again presenting a rice and semolina exhibition of plates and frames with images representing the life and the passion of Jesus Christ, as well as a miniature representation of the last supper table.

The exhibition is open at 12th May Band and Social Club until Good Friday every day in the evening. On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, it will also be open in the morning.