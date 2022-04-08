The traditional Holy Week exhibitions are returning this year. Here are some of the displays being held in various localities.

Pietà

The Sezzjoni Ġimgħa l-Kbira ta’ Gwardamanġa-Pietà is presenting a number of Holy Week exhibits in Sala Yvonne, St Monica Street, Pietà, beneath the parvis of Our Lady of Fatima parish church.

Among others, there is a set of Passion statues, an effigy of the Holy Sepulchre, a church model, a life-size sculpture of the Dead Christ, a life-size statue of the Risen Christ and a baroque-style Last Supper display with 13 life-size characters.

The premises will be open until April 16 between 5 and 9pm. From Maundy Thursday to Easter Saturday, they will also be open from 9am to noon. On Maundy Thursday, doors will remain open until 11pm.

Mosta

As part of its annual activities, the Culture Commission of the Nicolò Isouard Philharmonic Society is holding a Holy Week exhibition at the society’s premises.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: one featuring miniature Good Friday statues (modelled on those at the Rotunda) and the other showing sacred works by various artists.

The exhibition is open at the Nicolò Isouard Band Club, 222, Main Street, Mosta, until Good Friday. On weekdays, it is open in the evening from 5.30 to 9pm. On Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, it is also open from 10am to 12.30pm.

The Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is also hosting a Holy Week exhibition at its premises in the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone at 27, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta. Various artists and collectors are taking part. The exhibition is open until Easter from Monday to Sunday from 5.30 to 8pm. It is also open on public holidays from 10am to noon. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the Facebook page Razzett tal-Markiż – Cultural Centre.

Rabat

The Wignacourt Museum in Rabat is hosting a collection of paintings with a Good Friday theme: Via Crucis… Tarmacked by George Apap.

The museum is open from Monday to Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Sliema

The Kummissjoni Festi of the Sacro Cuor parish church, together with the Sliema Philharmonic Society, is hosting the exhibition Għandi l-Għatx at the society’s premises at 34, St Trophimus Street.

Among other exhibits, there is a Last Supper display with life-size statues and a set of Holy Week statues sculpted by the late Guido Lanfranco.

The exhibition is open everyday from 5pm to 8pm and on Sunday, April 10, also from 8am to noon. On Maundy Thursday, it will be open from 5 to 10pm, while on Good Friday, one may visit from 8am to noon.