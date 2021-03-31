Maundy Thursday: The basilica will be open for private prayers from 7am until noon. At 6.30pm solemn celebration of the Last Supper, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The basilica will be open between 8pm and 11pm for private adoration.

Good Friday: The basilica will be open from 8.30am until noon for private prayers. Lauds will be recited at 8am. The solemn liturgy to mark the Passion and Death of Our Lord will start at 3pm. The diocesan Via Crucis will be held at 7.30pm.

Solemn vigil of Easter Sunday: The basilica will be open for private prayers from 8.30am until noon. Lauds will be held at 8am. The solemn liturgy of Holy Saturday will start at 8.30pm.

Easter Sunday: The basilica will be open for private prayers from 7am to 9.30am. Mass for families and children will be celebrated at 10am, followed by solemn Easter Mass at 11am. Evening Mass will be celebrated at 6pm.

Functions can be followed on the basilica’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/stgeorge.org.mt; live streaming: www.youtube.com/StGeorgesBasilica and Radju Leħen il-Belt Victoria (104.00 FM Stereo).

Since the usual Easter home blessing has been cancelled due to the pandemic, parishioners can invite God’s blessing by collecting a vial containing water blessed during the Easter Vigil from the parish office to take home. A prayer booklet which is being distributed to all families also explains how the blessing can be conducted.