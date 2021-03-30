Holy Week functions at the Franciscan Friars of Għajnsielem are being transmitted on the Facebook page of the same community.

On April 1, Maundy Thursday, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, will recite the rosary at 6.30pm, followed by the commemoration of the Last Supper Mass at 7pm.

After Mass, Fr Ghirlando will lead the Seven Visits and moments of adoration before the Blessed Eucharist.

On Good Friday, there will be the Way of the Cross at 3pm. The reading of the Passion of Our Lord and the adoration of the Holy Cross will start at 3.30pm.

Easter Saturday celebrations will start at 8pm. There will be the blessing of fire, followed by the Easter announcement, the reading of the seven lessons, and Holy Mass.

On Easter Sunday, the rosary will be recited at 10am, followed by solemn Mass at 10am.Loredana and Albert Lauren Agius will animate the liturgy during the functions.