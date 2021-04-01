Like other churches, Holy Week celebrations at the Franciscan church, in Victoria, will be held behind closed doors.

Today, Maundy Thursday, Mass will be said at 6.30pm, followed by the transportation of the Holy Host to the altar of repose.

The church will be open for private adoration visits between 7.15pm and Midnight.

On Good Friday the church will open for private prayers at 5pm.

It will close a 3pm for the celebration of the Passion of Our Lord in private.

On Easter Saturday, confessions will be held at 9am.

The blessing ceremony of the new fire and holy water will start at 8pm, followed by the Liturgy of the Word and Solemn Mass. On Easter Sunday, Solemn Mass will be said at 8pm. The Mass will be broadcast on Radju RTK. The faithful can receive Holy Communion every 15 minutes between 6pm and 7pm.

One can follow the religious functions on the Facebook page Knisja San Franġisk Rabat Għawdex (Patrijiet Franġiskani Konventwali).

One of the many house windows featuring the Passion of Our Lord in Sannat.

Holy Week functions at Santa Margerita parish church in Sannat will be held behind closed doors.

However, they will be live-streamed on the parish’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be broadcast on Radju Margerita.

Today, Maundy Thursday, the church will be open between 7 and 10am.

Mass commemorating the Last Supper of Our Lord will be said at 7pm, followed by the exposition of the Holy Eucharist for the adoration of the public in private.

The church will remain open until midnight. It is recommended that the Seven Visits will be done at the same church.

Tomorrow, Good Friday, the church will be open between 6.30am and 12 noon.

The narration of the Passion of Our Lord and the adoration of the cross will start at 3pm.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead the Way of the Cross from the Cathedral in Victoria at 7.30pm.

The Via Crucis will be broadcast on all the diocese media around Gozo.

On Saturday, the Easter Vigil will start at 8pm.

On Easter Sunday, Masses will be said at 6.30am and 8am. Mass for children and their families will be celebrated at 10.30am.

Another Mass will be celebrated at 6pm.

For more information e-mail sannatparish20@gmail.com; or tune in to Radju Margerita 96.1 FM; tel: 2155 1435, 2155 7382 or 7953 9722.