The feast of St James the Great or James son of Zebedee falls on Sunday, July 25. When the 25th of July falls on a Sunday, the Holy Year of the saint is celebrated at the shrine of Santiago de Compostela, in the region of Galicia, Spain.

St James is the patron saint of Spain and, according to tradition, his remains are held in Santiago de Compostela.

The feast of St James is being celebrated at the church dedicated to the saint in Independence Square, Victoria. On Sunday, the rector of the church, Fr George Borg, will celebrate Mass and deliver the homily on the virtues of this great apostle at 10.30am.

The origin of the church of St James dates back to medieval times. Until 1551, it was one of the three parishes of Victoria.