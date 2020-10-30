Living room treasure hunts, spooky movie nights and craft making will replace trick-or-treating and costume parties this year as children celebrate Halloween at home to avoid contracting the “scary” coronavirus.

Over the past few days, parents have been racking their brains to come up with alternative, home-bound ways to celebrate Halloween.

As children start their mid-term holidays, the Malta Union of Teachers and the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci warned against holding Halloween parties.

Parties or gatherings of more than six people in public places are illegal under new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. The recommendation is not to gather in private places either.

Gauci has also discouraged people from taking their children trick-or-treating – a Halloween tradition that has picked up in Malta over the past few years in certain localities, especially Swieqi.

Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat said: “We usually do have a strong Halloween tradition but definitely not this year. We are discouraging it this year.”

So what are children going to do to mark this much anticipated holiday?

Parents have shared ideas on social media and one common theme is the small family “party”, where family members will dress up and prepare Halloween-themed food.

To inject some fun into the sweet-gathering process, parents are planning all forms of treasure hunts. Some will print maps to hidden goodies around the house, others have opted for spooky living room decorations – only to turn the lights out and equip their children with torches ahead of the eerie hunt for hidden treats.

One mum is planning a “spooky treasure hunt at home, baking Halloween inspired treats and preparing a spooky themed meal... We’re also making some Halloween themed crafts leading up to the day”.

Another mother said: “I’ll try to organise a potion station – I printed labels and need to fill empty jars with coloured water, coloured salt and sugar. And children will be treated to a scary movie they have been looking forward to.”

One woman’s daughter has got trick-or-treating all figured out: “She wants us to pretend – so one of us stays in the house and the rest go ring the bell and ask for sweets.”