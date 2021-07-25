Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding’s first Olympic gold medallist after winning a tense street competition in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone’s throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favourite Nyjah Huston, who imploded to finish seventh.

In searing heat at Ariake Urban Sports Centre, Horigome finished with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18, with Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler second and US skater Jagger Eaton third.

“This is special because it was held in Koto City, where I was born,” said Horigome. “For me it’s very meaningful, very inspiring.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on the Times of Malta