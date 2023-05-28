Since Carol Curmi’s first Gold medal in tennis back in 1987, Malta has achieved five more to this day. Now, the excitement of tennis comes to Malta’s courts this month as the country’s best serve again with hopes of even better results.

Malta stalwart Elaine Genovese, who won her first GSSE medal at the 2009 Games, when she won Bronze at the women’s doubles event in Cyprus, will be one of the more experienced players. Looking to add to her tally, and possibly bettering it this time around, Genovese believes playing at home will be an added benefit to her game.

“It will definitely be a bigger motivator to play at home in front of my friends and family,” Genovese explained.

“It’s normal to feel a bit more pressure because we want to do well but I will consider it as any other tournament where I will give me 100% no matter the circumstances.”

