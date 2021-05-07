A long-term residential care home for the elderly has been inaugurated in Tarxien.

Dar L-Annuzjata will have 230 beds spread over seven storeys.

Inaugurating the home on Friday, Minister for the Elderly Michael Farrugia said €13 million had been invested in the home by the private sector. There were currently 45 employees but a total of 100 new jobs are expected to be created.

An undisclosed number of beds at the facility will be reserved for residents in state-funded care.

The home has been designed to be dementia-friendly and includes therapy facilities. It features a roof garden on its top floor and four floors of underground parking for staff and visitors.

The home will also have a resident doctor responsible for all of the home's residents - a requirement that the government has introduced in all its new contracts with the private sector concerning care for the elderly.

A public consultation process to establish standards at care homes is to be launched shortly, the minister noted.