Topping one independent real estate survey after another, RE/MAX Malta has earned a reputation as the island’s favourite and finest brand to navigate the property market.

Both local and international customers, whether they are looking for their first home or their fifth investment property, whether they are planning to move or are approaching retirement, happily place their trust in RE/MAX Malta to guide them through the process.

One key aspect of RE/MAX Malta sets this real estate agency apart from all others in the country, inspiring customers to return to RE/MAX for all their property needs and recommend RE/MAX to their friends: genuine customer care and service that lasts a lifetime.

“At RE/MAX Malta, we understand that buying a home may well be the biggest investment of your life, not just financially, but emotionally as well,” RE/MAX Malta CEO, Jeffrey Buttigieg, explains.

“To our customers, we know that home is so much more than just bricks and mortar – this is somewhere you might plan to spend the next years or decades of your life, perhaps raising a family or building a lifestyle; somewhere to grow up in or grow old in. You might even one day wish to leave your home to your children, so that they can do all this too. For many of us, home is another member of the family since it is where we make some of the most treasured memories of our lives.”

A newly launched video campaign now reconfirms these lifelong customer-centric values at RE/MAX Malta.

“Buying a home may well be the biggest investment of your life, not just financially, but emotionally as well”

Telling the story via a narrated poem in Maltese, the video follows two young people and the key role of their homes throughout their lives. They play and grow up in each other’s childhood homes, later buying their first place together and raising a child themselves. As they grow older, they then choose to downsize – all with the help of RE/MAX Malta.

“The new campaign highlights just how much of our lives centre around our homes, and how our home tends to mirror or set the scene for each of those major moments,” Buttigieg continues..

“As a legacy company, we take seriously our commitment to guiding customers through the property process, from one generation to the next. At RE/MAX Malta, we view finding your home as so much more than just a property transaction – because we know it is so much more than that for you – so we make sure that our service is second to -none, with our associates knowledgeable, trained and ready to provide it. Everything we do gears towards giving the best customer experience, so that our customers can focus on making memories in their homes.”

RE/MAX Malta is part of a global RE/MAX brand that continues to pioneer the industry through placing the customer first. The company’s market-leading training opportunities for agents at every stage of their career – from the Academy to the newly opened Malta branch of the RE/MAX University – ensure that they stay updated with the latest technologies and developments in the world of real estate. By equipping agents with the training and tools they need to best serve their customers, they can focus on building relationships with each customer to deliver a personalised experience shaped around their individual requirements and wish list.

“Through the video campaign, we want to remind real estate customers that they and their loved ones are in safe hands with RE/MAX Malta,” the CEO says.

“Customers often underestimate the help and support they can find from a professional real estate agent, but we understand what your home means to you, and, as a brand, our very culture centres around helping you find your ideal property for your needs. Whatever your vision for your home, or your property plans in the future, RE/MAX Malta is proud to be by your side for life.”

The new video is available to view at https://youtu.be/mBCmRM4EWgI. For more details, visit https:// remax-malta.com/.