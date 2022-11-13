In interior design as in everything else, trends come and go, then come again – often in combination with other styles to create a fresh and updated look. But trends in interiors go beyond mere aesthetics. They are often coloured by the collective lifestyle of the time and sometimes promote a particular way of life.

As 2022 progresses through its last quarter, current trends point to a continued focus on wellness in 2023, which has been a central theme of life in general since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, healthy living remains a hot topic across all sectors – not least in interior design. Here, the goal is to create spaces that celebrate self-care and mindfulness.

Visual versatility

From an aesthetic viewpoint, interiors have slowly moved away from the Modernist strand of minimalism that champions the ‘less is more’ school of thought. Instead, there is a shift towards a different kind of minimalism – one inspired by a blend of elegant Japanese culture and practical Scandinavian style, coming together in Japandi design. This is characterised by simple geometry and honest, natural materials to create balance in the ultimate zen space.

Moreover, a renewed interest in decorative styles such as Art Deco will see more people gravitate towards colour, ornate details, geometric patterns and symmetry – features that will define the most highly admired interiors of the next few months.

When it comes to furniture, curves are taking over. Romantic and organic, curves soften the more masculine interiors of this new minimalism with its sharp lines and edges, creating an effect that is easier on the eye. This offers a sense of calm and comfort that we have all come to appreciate more in recent times. It is, after all, what we expect more than anything from our homes, which we now revere more than ever.

Walls, for their part, are fading into the background and being painted white – but plain does not necessarily mean bare. On the contrary, a white wall is the perfect canvas to create stark contrast when accommodating a range of versatile pieces – in keeping with the fusion of styles currently on trend.

Modern black accents are making a comeback in fixtures, hardware and ornaments, and add sophistication and depth to a space layered with vintage treasures. There’s nothing like mingling different eras to give a home character!

Natural inspiration

Taking a leaf out of nature, indoor furniture will keep going green with unintrusive, pastel shades becoming the colour of choice, especially in the kitchen. This nature-driven palette will complement the overall drive towards biophilic design, which attempts to bring the outdoors in by way of natural light, raw materials and open spaces.

Taking the aesthetic up a notch is the indoor garden that sees flowerpots, hanging plants and small trees creep into everyday living spaces. Not only does this create a serene backdrop to soothe any soul, but it is also an opportunity for busy dwellers – who are likely to be digitally connected 24/7 – to disconnect and plug into nature instead, all from the comfort of home.

For anyone daunted by a poor track record in plant care, here are some low-maintenance plant options that need little to survive indoors:

•The heartleaf or sweetheart plant (Philodendron scandens) – a lush, sprawling climber that thrives in shaded spaces.

•The fiddle-leaf fig tree (Ficus lyrata) – a hardy, stunning plant with large green leaves that needs plenty of sun. This only needs watering once a week, while wiping the leaves off every couple of months prevents accumulation of dust and improves the efficiency of photosynthesis.

•The Swiss cheese plant (Monstera deliciosa) – a plant with unique cut-out holes in its leaves, resembling Swiss cheese and needing little light to survive.

Multi-functionality

In a bid to make our interiors work better for us, multi-functional design in layout, furnishings and décor is the coveted secret ingredient for maximising a space to meet dynamic needs.

While versatility in interior design has always been valued, now it is essential. Working and playing in one place out of necessity during the lockdown months made us rethink the functionality of our homes. We worked, home-schooled, ate, slept and did everything at home.

Seeing just how we could fit everything into the same space by making a few key changes to our set-up was an education for us all. We grew accustomed to the so-called ‘new normal’, well after lockdown ended, and our redesigned spaces – whether they were merely tweaked or completely overhauled – are here to stay as many of us still use our homes more than we did pre-pandemic.

Certainly, nobody who got a new desk for the boxroom, set up a cosy reading nook in the living room or turned an unused corner of the spare bedroom into a home-office will be doing away with these additions in a hurry. These and similar elements will become staples of modern homes for years to come, and will be factored into the design of new spaces as well.

Pause-pods for inner peace

With so much shifting in the outside world, we turn to the comforting consistency of the world inside – our homes. This heightened relationship with our interiors has given us a newfound awareness of our immediate environment. We now know not to take the quality of the life we live indoors for granted, as it is of paramount importance to our emotional and mental wellbeing.

Yet, while we are physically at home, we may find that we are always online, or never really ‘leave the office’. That is why the interior design of tomorrow revolves around the concept of pause-pods – creating spaces at home that invite us to truly disconnect, be present with our surroundings, and bring our overworked minds right where our bodies are.

A beautiful space is one that merits our full attention and should engage all our senses. The goal for designers, then, is to meet the multiple demands for functionality, practicality, tranquillity and homely luxury. Living in a place that embodies all this, there truly can be no place like home.

