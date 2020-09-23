The Fgura old people's home that has become the current focus of COVID-19 in Malta said on Wednesday that while 113 of its 278 residents had tested positive for the virus, some have since tested negative.

Residenza San Guzepp said residents are being separated according to their test results, through bubble clusters so that those who tested positive, the negative cases and persons in quarantine have no contact with each other.

The home and its residents are being advised by seven doctors, four of whom are consultants.

"All seven are monitoring the situation day and night. Any clinical decision, such as whether a resident should remain at the home, or be transferred to Mater Dei, is made solely by them," the home said.

Staff members and residents are being swabbed every three days.

Twenty-nine staff members have tested positive, and a total of 50 are in quarantine.

"Thankfully, we have started receiving news of persons who had previously tested positive, but have now tested negative for Covid-19," the home said.

"We are contacting family members of residents who tested positive, immediately after the results are given to us. With regard to the rest of the families of those residents whose results are negative, we are also in constant contact with all of them, through messages, calls, and e-mails."

The home did not say anything about the condition of those who tested positive other than to say that the majority are asymptomatic.