A homeless migrant who sought shelter at the airport building on Tuesday evening and ended up getting into trouble for flouting mask-wearing rules, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment in court on Wednesday.

Nigerian-born Nsentip Jonah, 22, was taken to court wearing bermudas, a skimpy white t-shirt and barefoot, to face charges over the incident which allegedly took place at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

He had gone to the Malta International Airport seeking shelter for the night after ending up homeless, but did so without a face mask.

When he was approached by airport officials for not wearing a mask, an argument broke out and the police were called as the situation escalated. A police constable suffered slight injuries while the youth was arrested, the court was told.

During his arraignment, assisted by legal aid lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, Jonah pleaded not guilty to assaulting the police officer, threatening him and causing him slight bodily harm, as well as disobeying lawful orders and disturbing the peace.

He also denied refusing to supply his particulars to the public officer and

His lawyer made no request for bail and the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, remanded him in custody.