A homeless man was remanded in custody on Tuesday after being arraigned and charged with a series of thefts over a four-day span.

Wayne Hall, 32, who described himself as self-employed, was accused of stealing a CooPop electric bike, a computer tablet and batteries of a NIU electric scooter.

All thefts took place in Fgura between August 18 and Monday.

The man was further charged with handling a stolen number plate as well as wilful damaging third-party property.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

In view of the fact that the man has no fixed address, bail could not be requested at this stage and the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi assisted the accused solely for the arraignment.