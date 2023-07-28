A homeless and unemployed man was remanded in custody on Friday until sentencing next week after he pleaded guilty to robbing bathers as they relaxed by the beach in St Julian’s.

The dishevelled 25-year-old appeared before Magistrate Victor Axiaq charged with robbing two tourists in Dragonara on Monday morning.

Police Inspector Zachary Zammit told the court that the police started to investigate the case after receiving a report about the theft. The victims said the man walked up to them and threatened them to give him all they had. They did not report seeing any weapons. He made off with some €100 in cash.

The police started to analyse CCTV footage after the victims described the thief in certain detail, including the tattoo he had on his leg. The man was arrested later that day.

When asked by the court where he lived, he replied: “On the streets”. Asked whether his parents were dead or alive – a standard question during an arraignment – he replied: “I have no clue, I haven’t spoken to them for the last eight years”.

He also admitted to holding the victims against their will, living a vagabond life and relapsing.

Magistrate Axiaq deferred the case to Wednesday when he will deliver his judgment.

Lawyer Mario Caruana was defence counsel.