A homeless man who admitted to stealing to survive, was condemned to a 14-month jail term upon his arraignment on Sunday.

Abdiaziz Hassan Ibrahim, a 29-year old Somali who ended up homeless four months ago, was prosecuted over a series of thefts committed over a three-day span last week.

The man was tracked down by investigators following a report about the theft of alcoholic beverages and other groceries from a Ta’ Xbiex store on Tuesday.

The following day, a mobile phone went missing from a shop at Msida. On Thursday, more alcoholic drinks and items were reported stolen from another Msida store.

The man was also charged with breaching the terms of a six-month conditional discharge delivered in November, as well as relapsing.

He admitted to his wrongdoing, claiming to have sold the stolen items to buy food.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri condemned him to an effective jail term of 14-months.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel