A homeless man currently sleeping in a tent at Ġnejna Bay was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to trying to steal from various vehicles in Mġarr.

Robert Alan Smith, a 33-year-old British national sentenced over similar offences a few days ago, was back in court on Monday afternoon pleading not guilty to the attempted thefts.

His legal aid lawyer Sue Mercieca pointed out that the accused claimed to have been sleeping in the cars after trouble broke out with his dad.

He was charged with attempted theft, leading an idle and vagrant life and committing the alleged offences during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to since the man had no fixed address.

He lived in a tent at Ġnejna Bay and had no job, argued prosecuting Inspector Godwin Scerri.

He also had a drug addiction that triggered his wrongdoing.

The accused was not trustworthy and could easily commit another offence.

In light of those objections and the fact that his lawyer stated that he wished to return to England, the court, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien, turned down the request.