A homeless man has landed a seven-month jail term for shoplifting from a Qormi supermarket.

Petrov Evgeniy, 32, from Bulgaria was charged with having committed the theft on February 27.

He was also charged with being a recidivist and leading an idle and vagrant life.

Evgeniy admitted the charges and was condemned to a 7-month jail term.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.

Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted.