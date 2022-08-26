A man who on Monday was handed a suspended sentence for looting a church donation box, was on Friday remanded in custody after allegedly stealing a car.

Ihor Cardaci, a 31-year-old Ukrainian national, was escorted back to court after being tracked down as the suspect behind car theft reported to the Birkirkara police station on Thursday.

Prosecuting Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti told court the car went missing from a Birkirkara garage. CCTV cameras at the scene of the suspected theft led a police sergeant to identify the suspect thief as the same person who, earlier in the day, was allegedly seen trying to break into other vehicles parked on the same street.

The man also appeared to resemble the person who, just three days earlier, had admitted to stealing from the donation box at St Theresa Sanctuary in the same locality.

Police kicked off a search of the suspect at his last-known whereabouts at St Paul’s Bay and soon came across the car which appeared to have been involved in a collision.

The car spoiler and number plate were later tracked down at a bus stop in that same area.

The man was living at premises which were uninhabitable, the court was told.

Assisted by an Italian-speaking interpreter, the man was charged with attempted theft of a Ford Focus model, aggravated theft of a Suzuki Swift, as well as aggravated theft of personal items belonging to the car owner.

He was also charged with causing damage to the car, damage to the bus shelter, wilful damage to third-party property, reckless and dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance cover, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and leading an idle and vagrant life.

Finally, he was charged with breaching the suspended sentence handed down on Monday and also with relapsing.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

In light of the circumstances of the case his legal aid lawyer, Leontine Calleja, did not request bail.

The court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, remanded the man in custody.