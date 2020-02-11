A homeless man went into a Zabbar church begging for alms, then snatched a priest's keys and drove off in his car, a court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecuting Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit were testifying in proceedings against Dylan Degiorgio, 26, who stands accused of having stolen the car, just three weeks after being released from prison.

The Toyota Vitz was stolen shortly before 3pm on February 5 while it was parked outside the Holy Cross Church at Zabbar.

The priest had filed a police report, saying that shortly before the theft, the suspect thief had entered the chapel, begging for alms.

CCTV footage from the scene showed Mr Degiorgio open the Toyota and driving off, the prosecution explained.

The suspect thief was then involved in a minor traffic accident at Marsa, where he collided with a Honda car. The woman driving the Honda managed to snatch a picture of him before he drove off.

Investigators managed to track down the Toyota, still in fairly good condition, and Degiorgio was charged with having stolen the car, driving negligently without an insurance cover as well as relapsing.

Inspector Fleri said that Degiorgio had fully cooperated with the police once he was arrested. He attributing his wrongdoing to his longstanding drug addiction. The inspector recommended that the man be given all necessary help.

The accused told the court that after a two-year jail term, he ended up homeless.

“I had nowhere to eat, nowhere to sleep,” he said, his voice breaking as tears rolled down his face.

“Don’t give up. Focus on your drug problem,” Magistrate Nadine Lia replied.

“It’s not a problem. It’s an illness,” Degiorgio replied.

The court remanded him in custody.

Legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja was defence counsel.