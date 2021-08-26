A suspect thief, identified through footage linking him to the theft of tools at Santa Venera, was remanded in custody pending judgment, after admitting to his wrongdoing on Thursday.

Robert Dimech, 49, who told the court that he was currently homeless and that he worked in the construction industry, was arraigned and charged over the aggravated theft which allegedly took place some days ago.

Prosecuting inspector Andy Rotin explained how police were alerted to the suspect theft on August 9 by the owner who claimed that the tools were still at the Santa Venera premises when he was last there on August 3.

Footage from two CCTV cameras shows a grey vehicle, with number plates registered in the name of a third party clearly in view, stopping outised the premises.

A man, with distinctively tattooed arms, gets out from the passenger side and enters the premises. He soon emerges carrying a white sack, the prosecutor explained.

The police tracked down the suspect on Wednesday.

He was arrested and immediately confessed to his wrongdoing.

The man was on Thursday charged with aggravated theft, wilful damage to third party property, unlawful entry into private property and recidivism.

He repeated his admission in court after duly consulting his legal aid lawyer, Daniel Attard, who explained that the accused was willing to refund his victim and if given the chance, “truly wished to turn his life around.”

Inspector Rotin confirmed that the accused had admitted early on at the interrogation stage, but pointed out that the man had been previously convicted of tools theft.

In view of the man’s guilty plea, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, put off the case to next week for further information regarding the value of the items stolen and the damage caused, before proceeding to judgment.

Meanwhile, the accused was remanded in custody.