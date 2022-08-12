Homeowners are rushing to waterproofing suppliers following the first heavy downpours, to fix leaks and get their roofs ready before more heavy rain hits the island, according to waterproofing suppliers.

Leading suppliers told Times of Malta on Thursday they were working “non-stop” after more customers than usual rushed to buy supplies following the first rains.

Heavy August showers fell on both islands on Wednesday while torrential rain flooded central parts of Malta yesterday. The downpours came slightly earlier than usual, normally hitting towards September.

According to the suppliers, the first rain on Wednesday had already led to an increase in sales of waterproofing materials.

“We’ve been working non-stop today. We had some people taking precautions ahead of the forecast rain. But most people said they wanted to carry out repairs because they had water seep through their roof,” one supplier said.

The weather will clear up for Santa Marija - Met Office

Another said summer is always a busy period since waterproofing is ideally done in warm, sunny weather. However, many homeowners often wait “until the last minute” and then rush to get the work done following the first downpour.

A third supplier said that while there is always an annual rush to carry out waterproofing before the end of summer, weather apps and Facebook groups tend to prompt more to plan ahead.

“Before we used to get a rush around the end of August. Now, we have had people coming in earlier saying they’ve read the forecasts on social media and they want to get the job done early. We still have people coming in after the first rain but most are planning ahead,” he said.

According to the Met Office, isolated showers are also expected on Friday but the weather will clear up for Santa Marija, with “hot and sunny” weather expected.