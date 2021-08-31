Parents will be allowed to homeschool their children as of this year, but they must have a "valid reason" why this is in the best interest of the child, along with a teaching warrant and licence.

The legalisation of homeschooling is part of a new Education Act that is set to come into force as of October 1.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana and Malta Further and Higher Education Authority head of legal Dennis Zammit presented the new act at a press conference on Tuesday.

“The new act focuses on the best interest of our students, that is our main priority,” said Caruana.

Talks about introducing homeschooling have been ongoing since at least 2013, when then-Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had hinted that it would be introduced.

Lobbying to allow the practice has increased over the years, with interested parents saying they want to “save” their children from the academic pressure of mainstream schooling.

Authorities to keep an eye on homeschooled students

Explaining how homeschooling would work, Zammit said that parents who opt for the system would have to present an educational programme and syllabus that included social and physical education components.

“We cannot have these students just sitting behind a screen and not moving," Zammit said.

Parents who register for homeschooling will also be audited to ensure compliance.

Only those with a "valid reason" will be allowed to homeschool their children.

Zammit provided one such example of a valid reason - that of families who moved countries very frequently.

“Parents who are constantly travelling for work can apply to have their children homeschooled, since it does not make sense for them to enrol their child in school for just two or three months,” he said.

No change in compulsory education age

While business leaders have recommended increasing compulsory education by two years to stretch until students are 18, the new Education Act will not amend the current legal age, 16, for school leavers.

It will however extend the right to education to all residents, not just Maltese and EU citizens.

“Right to education will now cover all students, be they are Maltese, EU or third-country nationals, everyone has the right to access education,” Zammit said.

The Act will also implement a new Board for Educational Matters, which will ensure that any educational decisions parents make arein the best interest of the child.

Heftier fines to protect educators and students

Zammit said that new protocols and fines will be introduced to protect educators and to eradicate violence at school or at a learning space.

"The new law pushes to remove any form of violence on school property and during any school actvities off school property, we want to make sure that students learn that any form of violence is not accepted," he said.

Any assults or intimidation of educators will be punishable with a fine of between €800 to €5,000.

Heavier penalities will also be applied to those parents who fail to send their children to school and those who do not appear when summoned by the respective tribunal. Parents are liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.