A 44-year-old homeless man told a court on Sunday that he had stolen a can of tuna because he was hungry and desperate.

Ibrahim Tonsi, a Libyan national, was remanded in custody on Sunday morning after pleading not guilty to three charges of theft.

Tonsi, 44, told the court, presided by Magistrate Doreen Clarke, that he had indeed stolen a can of tuna from a Maypole outlet, but he still plead not guilty to the charges against him. He is also accused of an incident of theft from a lotto booth and from a Miracle Foods store.

Prosecuting officer Sarah Zerafa told the court that the accused had been living on the streets and already had a suspended sentence.

No request for bail was entered by legal aid lawyer Francine Abela.