Honda’s authorised dealers in Malta, GasanZammit Motors Ltd, on Friday announced an urgent safety recall for Honda and Acura cars manufactured between 2002-2015.

They said that some 1.6 million Honda and Acura cars are being recalled worldwide for the replacement of potentially deadly Takata front passenger airbag inflators.

The recall includes many Honda and Acura models from 2003 through 2015. All received replacement inflators made by Takata before February 2017 and were scheduled to be recalled a second time to replace those with inflators made by another company.

“At GasanZammit your safety and peace of mind is our priority. This defect can seriously injure or at worst be life-threatening and all safety recall repairs are free if your vehicle has been affected,” a spokesperson for GasanZammit said.

To know if your car is a candidate for the airbag replacement, one can click here and enter the VIN number to check or e-mail campaigns@gasanzammit.com .