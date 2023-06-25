The naked sports bike segment is awash with options. You’ve got offerings from the likes of Yamaha and Triumph – to name but two – so establishing a foothold in it is never easy. But Honda is never one to back out from a challenge, which results in this – the Hornet.

Reviving a name that shot to prominence in the mid-1990s, it’s a bike that aims to do a whole lot for a price that’ll attract a whole lot of riders. But does it feel cut-price when you’re out on the road? We’ve been finding out.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com