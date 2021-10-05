Honda has announced that its latest Civic Type R will arrive next year.
It’s the first time that the company has confirmed the existence of a new model, though has been very limited with any details surrounding the upcoming Type R.
In a small post, Honda revealed just two pictures of the new model wearing heavy camouflage, along with the caption ‘Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R continues’.
The new Type R will now be put through performance testing at Germany’s Nurburgring. The ‘Green Hell’ has become the benchmark testing ground for performance models.
