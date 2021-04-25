Honda has announced further details about its new HR-V crossover as the brand launches the new hybrid-only model in Europe.

Though revealed in February, Honda kept tight-lipped about many details of the model, including its powertrain and platform.

With Honda aiming to electrify all its mainstream models by next year, the HR-V switches to becoming a hybrid-only model. The powertrain is similar to that found in the smaller Jazz, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with twin electric motors. It’s more powerful than the Jazz, with power up from 106bhp to 129bhp, though maximum torque remains the same at 253Nm.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com