The new Honda e is on its way to the Maltese islands and the perky zero-emissions of this new model will be hitting GasanZammit’s showrooms this autumn. The new city car is eye-catchingly cute, beautifully engineered and crammed with tech.

Built in Japan, Honda’s baby will add to the growing number of smaller EVs on the market. It has bags of personality, a lively pace and a great sense of style without being overly formal, and is a comfortable.

Honda’s new ‘2030 Vision’ strategy

Honda’s new ‘2030 Vision’ strategy will see a number of new hybrids arriving, with the Jazz Hybrid joining the CR-V Hybrid this year and three more petrol-electric models due globally by the end of 2022.

Europe’s tough emissions regulations mean that the plan is to be implemented faster in the EU, with ‘all mainstream models’ gaining a hybrid option over the next two years.

Honda’s first pure-electric production car is not only compact in name but also size (it’s 10cm shorter than the Jazz) and range, with a 35.5kWh battery.

Built on a special platform, the new Honda e looks more ‘future electric’ than most of the cars in its class, particularly at the front where the charging slot is visibly in the centre of the bonnet. Inside, the entire dash is bathed in five screens, making it the most futuristic layout one might have seen in a car of this size.

The combination of design simplicity and advanced technology can be seen in every detail: high- definition cameras replace door mirrors, door handles flush to the bodywork and front lights, cameras and radar are all integrated into a single, cohesive design. The abundance of technology and a clever infotainment system means this car has the futuristic capabilities to match its looks.

The Honda e is the ultimate creation based on the Japanese motor company’s philosophy of human-centred engineering; it seamlessly connects with the user through advanced, intelligent technology.

Built for urban driving, the Honda e has an incredibly small turning circle of just 4.3m, so one can say goodbye to the three-point turn.

The Honda e all-electric approaches with almost complete silence, albeit the sound of the wheels making contact with the surface of the road. Those close enough may notice the sound of the efficient, environmentally- friendly electric motor doing what it does best: propelling the car smoothly uphill without putting any harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

This is Honda’s vision in action, demonstrating the pathway to making the future a reality the Honda way.

Agility, confidence

Handling Honda’s latest model is great fun. Commanding steering is quick and precise, turning the car in with agility and confidence. You can go early on the power to deploy the instant, powerful surge and shoot out of corners with perfect rear-led balance. It’s like a little sports car in this respect.

With head-turning design, a fast-recharging powertrain and a stylish high-tech interior, the Honda e lets you drive the car of tomorrow, today.

Its standout design, forward-thinking high-tech interior and its performance, efficiency and fast recharging make you wonder why we didn’t go electric sooner.

The new Honda e really is the future of electric cars.

