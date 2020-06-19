Japanese carmaker Honda has said it was dealing with a cyber attack.

The incident has affected the firm’s operations around the world, including production.

Honda said in a statement: “Honda can confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network.

“We can also confirm that there is no information breach at this point in time.

“Work is being undertaken to minimise the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.

“At this point, we see minimal business impact.”