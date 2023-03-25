Honda’s Marc Marquez sped to a surprise pole position for the season-opening Grand Prix of Portugal in final qualifying on Saturday ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia, with Jorge Martin in third.

The six-time MotoGP champion Marquez, who also starts from pole for the sprint later on Saturday, said he was stunned to have qualified first.

The Spaniard said he had managed to sneak onto pole by following other riders after three seasons ruined by injury and surgery.

“To be honest it wasn’t the most polite way to do a lap time because I followed other riders,” Marquez told Canal+.

