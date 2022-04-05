Honda’s all-new HR-V e:HEV compact SUV, NT1100 tourer motorcycle, ADV350 ‘adventure’ scooter and EU32i generator have all secured the Red Dot award: ‘Product Design 2022’ – a first time for Honda to receive the award cross all product ranges, motorcycle, automobile and power products. This highly coveted distinction is only bestowed upon products that excel in design quality and innovation.

The HR-V’s contemporary style echoes the elegant design direction of other recent Honda models, recognised through a series of international award wins over recent years. In the 2021 Red Dot competition, the Jazz e:HEV, Jazz Crosstar e:HEV and Forza 750 maxi-scooter all won in the Product Design category, while the Honda e secured the Best of the Best award the previous year. It was recognised alongside the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP super sports motorcycle, which became the first Honda motorcycle to win a Red Dot award.

The Red Dot winner label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for product design. The annual awards are decided by a panel of 50 international experts who test, evaluate and discuss each entry, with judging criteria reappraised and adapted each year to reflect the latest technical, social, economic and ecological requirements.

“We are pleased to receive a Red Dot product design award in all Honda product ranges,” said Toshinobu Minami, Chief Operating Officer, Design Centre, Honda R&D Co. Ltd.

“We believe this is a result of realising Honda's desire to serve people with technology, ideas and design through our products, which has been a key principle since the company's foundation. We will continue to take on challenges to deliver "surprises and excitement" to our customers.”

