The brand-new Honda e has arrived in GasanZammit’s showroom in Mriehel. The compact fully electric Honda e is a combination of dynamic performance, refined comfort and futuristic technology with the most comprehensive range of standard safety features in its class.

With a futuristic look, Honda’s first entry into the world of electric vehicles, has been inspired by city life and how we live our lives each day. The car is packed with high-tech new features, offering comfort and style, and most importantly, boasts zero carbon emissions.

“We are thrilled to launch the all new Honda e into our model line-up. The Honda e represents the brand’s vision for simplified urban mobility and is characterized by a minimalist and retro-futuristic design that is reminiscent of the physiognomy of other legendary Honda models. No doubt, this new model is part of a wider transition to newer technologies and is the next step on our vision to electrify all our mainstream models sold in Malta,” said Carolyn Zammit, director of marketing at GasanZammit Motors Ltd.

The Honda-e is the most anticipated car of the year. The e model features an electric motor at the rear, offering a power output of either 100- or 113kW. The high-capacity 35.5 kWh battery provides a range of 222 km (WLTP), with 80 per cent of charge added in just 30 minutes of rapid charging.

The model is being sold only in Europe and Japan and Honda is expecting an annual sale of only around 10,000 in Europe, and 1000 at home, where it will also introduce the model into its car-sharing fleet. The new Honda e undoubtedly has styling on its side, and since it’s international launch, it became a popular choice among electric car fans.

Besides, this new model has been awarded one of the top prizes at the annual Red Dot awards, which aims to recognise brilliant and creative design, claiming the top award for its cool retro-futuristic design. Unquestionably, handling Honda’s latest model is great fun. Commanding steering is quick and precise, turning the car in with agility and confidence. You can go early on the power to deploy the instant, powerful surge and shoot out of corners with perfect rear-led balance. It’s like a little sports car in this respect.

The combination of design simplicity and advanced technology can be seen in every detail: high definition cameras replace door mirrors, door handles flush to the bodywork, and front lights, cameras and radar all integrated into a single, cohesive design. The abundance of technology and a clever infotainment system means this car has the futuristic capabilities to match its looks.

Honda’s first electric car is impossibly cute, beautifully engineered and crammed with tech. To book a test-drive, contact GasanZammit.