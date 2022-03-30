Honda has unveiled its latest generation of Civic, continuing a line-up of cars that stretches back 50 years.

Aiming to continue the popularity enjoyed by the previous-generation car, the latest model – badged Civic e:HEV – arrives with an efficient new hybrid engine and a more technology-focused cabin.

Its new powertrain is a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle engine, which is linked to two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. In total, it produces 181bhp and 315Nm of torque, with the duo of electric motors working together to provide primary drive to the wheels. It means that the setup can offer the kind of instant torque usually associated with fully electric vehicles.

