Honda has revealed a newly updated version of its popular Africa Twin adventure bike, promising a bike which is easier to ride while being no less capable.

Initially offered in one of two layouts – standard Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Both share the same 1084cc engine, which now has a revised cylinder head and a larger throttle body.

Peak power is boosted from 94bhp up to 100bhp, while a lighter clutch should make forward progress even easier.

Now included is lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control

The bike’s chassis has been overhauled, with the steering head lightened and the front cross pipe removed – the combination of both helping to save 1.8kg. In addition, the subframe is now an all-aluminium bolt-on unit which is 40mm slimmer helping to save another 500g.

A new electronics suite has been introduced too. Now included is lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control as well. Four riding modes have been incorporated also, with Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-road all tailoring the bike’s settings to different riding scenarios.

A lower screen has been fitted to help with visibility when trail riding, while the forks come with new damping settings too. No prices have been released as yet, though these are likely to be revealed closer to the bike’s full introduction in Europe ‘within 2019’, according to Honda.