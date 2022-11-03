Relieved environmental activists hailed 'the power of perseverance' on Thursday as they welcomed a decision by the Planning Review Tribunal to dismiss an appeal by a company wanting to develop Ħondoq Bay in Gozo.

The project, involving a hotel, villas, apartments and amenities was unanimously refused by the Planning Authority in 2016 but developers Gozo Prestige Hotels appealed, claiming that their right to a fair hearing had been breached. The tribunal rejected the appeal earlier on Thursday.

Lawyer Claire Bonello, who represented Mayor Paul Buttigieg and the Qala local council, said that Thursday’s decision was proof of the power of perseverance and evidence that sustaining an appeal was often a marathon rather than a sprint.

“This is a testament to the power of perseverance and courage, chiefly that of mayor Paul Buttigieg, who has fought in this saga for many years, amid persistent attacks on his political career,” she said.

“People have always loved and supported the Ħondoq cause and there is a great wish for this bay and others to remain free and preserved in their natural state for present and future generations to enjoy.”

'We will always be there to defend Ħondoq'

She added that should further challenges to develop the site arise, they would continue to defend its preservation.

“If the decision is appealed, although from a preliminary reading it appears to be quite a sound decision, we will be there to defend it in the court of appeal,” she said.

“We will always be there to defend Ħondoq.”

Environment NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said it was “delighted” by the refusal of the appeal, saying that the implications of granting the permit would have been dire on Qala residents.

“Construction of the hotel, villas and flats would have generated thousands of trips of trucks belching toxic diesel emissions passing through the village of Qala, plus thousands of cars and suppliers’ trips every week once the facilities are operational, increasing Qala’s already high rate of air pollution,” they said.

Protecting the bay was also of key importance, the NGO added, as this was the only beach in Gozo that could be enjoyed safely when northerly winds made other bays dangerous for swimmers.

Calls for the zone to be turned into a nature and heritage park

FAA echoed Buttigieg’s calls to turn the area into a nature and heritage park.

Moviment Graffitti activist Andre' Callus similarly welcomed the decision and called it “a sigh of relief”.

“The proposed project was horrible, it’s difficult to imagine exactly the kind of destruction it would have wrought on Gozo,” he said.

“With all merit due to Paul Buttigieg, it’s not a positive thing that this has dragged on for 20 years.”

Land 'should be declared an ODZ'

He said that the next step was up to the government to ensure that the site remained protected.

“The local plans must be revised, no permit has ever been granted there, so the land can be declared ODZ without any need to buy the land or pay out compensation,” Callus added.

“All ambiguity about the land must be removed to make sure no projects rear their head again in the future. Only the government has the power to do this.

In a statement, the Planning Authority said that the EPRT’s decision to turn down the developers' appeal confirmed the planning board’s unanimous decision to vote against the permit.

“The board cited that although the Gozo and Comino local plan promoted the rehabilitation of the damaged landscape resulting from the past quarrying activity in Ħondoq ir-Rummien, the type, scale and density of the proposed project by far exceeds the interventions considered acceptable for the area,” they said.

In a tweet, architect and lawyer Robert Musumeci, who was heavily involved in reforming Malta’s planning law, implied that there are still other avenues the developers could pursue to try and keep the project alive.

“Applicants' remaining hope is to now detect a breach of law in proceedings or face of record. That way, the process will be reactivated,” he said.

Political parties satisfied

In a statement, the Labour Party said it was “satisfied” that the tribunal had rejected the appeal.

Without naming, Buttigieg, who is a Labour councillor, the party thanked its “representatives” for working tirelessly to protect Ħondoq.

The Nationalist Party welcomed the decision and said that the government should acquire the land and turn it into a national park for people to enjoy the area rather than suffer the consequences of more dust and traffic.

“The PN." it said, "calls on the government to go beyond words and take action if it truly wants to protect open spaces.”