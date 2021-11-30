The mayor of Qala insisted on Tuesday that Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay should be declared 'public domain,' thus ending efforts by developers to build a yacht marina and tourist accommodation there.

"The two political parties, which disagree on so many things, have both said they are in favour of saving Hondoq. So what is stopping them from declaring it public domain in terms of the recent law?" he asked during an activity on site.

Buttigieg was speaking before a crowd of some 200 residents and environmental activists, who turned up after the council called for a public presence during a site visit by members of the Environment Planning Review Tribunal.

The tribunal is considering an appeal by the developers after the Planning Authority refused their planning application.

Buttigieg told Times of Malta that he and other activists had been able to explain their position to the members of the tribunal and also been promised a formal meeting in the coming weeks.

The 'fight to save Ħondoq' has been going on for 20 years, since the first application for development of the site was submitted.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has said he is against developing the area while the Nationalist Party has said that it would buy back land in the area to turn it into a national park if it were in government.

The Public Domain Act was passed through parliament in 2016.