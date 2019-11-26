Honest Malta is calling.

The latest rapid twists of events have shocked Malta. Although throughout our socio-political democratic journey we have had events that shocked our nation to the core, never before have we witnessed a government suffering from acute lethargy to deal with the elephant/s in the room!

An increasing number of people are baffled, disappointed and angered. Two years after the gruesome murder of a journalist, we are still waiting for justice to be done. It is an albatross around the government’s neck.

Why is the Prime Minister obstinately defending the indefensible? Is there more than meets the eye? One has to recall that these events happened within a wider context of everlasting episodes of shady agreements, systematic sleaze and rampant cronyism.

Is Malta then facing another political, constitutional and ethical crisis? Are our national constitutional structures which are meant to uphold our democratic credentials, facing a meltdown? Is Malta being hijacked by those whose sole interest is to safeguard their skin and their fat pockets?

The well-established facts, the serious allegations and the implications involved confirm our fears. Only the blinkered will differ!

In 2013, the majority of our nation entrusted Joseph Muscat and Co. to lead our nation. It was a convincing endorsement. In 2017, the majority once again reconfirmed their trust.

All this support came not only after almost 25 years of uninterrupted Nationalist governments but also on the solemn commitment made in 2013 and once again during the 2017 elections that a Labour government would give top priority to accountability, justice, transparency and meritocracy.

The chosen slick slogans – Malta Tagħna Lkoll and L-Aqwa Żmien – encapsulated all this and carried the day.

Six years down the line, these slogans are just hollow buzzwords and an insult to one’s intelligence. While the hard-core party lackeys remain steadfast as ever, many feel utterly disappointed, let down and misguided.

The trust that was so abundantly shown has been gravely betrayed.

As in all types of relationships, when trust is lost, feelings of resentment and bitterness follow. People are angry. ‘Enough is enough’! This is the clear message that the Prime Minister seems to be ignoring.

One can win an election but can never circle a square

But if this anger is not contained and/or addressed it will not only harm the persons involved but will eventually harm the Labour Party and all of us, as a nation.

Never before have we had to face such a precarious situation. Although our democratic credentials were tested to the limits, in particular during the 1980s, never was the office of the Prime Minister questioned so closely.

Having the office of the Prime Minister under such an enormous black cloud is not acceptable. Sadly, the good that this administration did and/or is doing is being overshadowed and sidelined.

As much as Dom Mintoff was the reason for the rise and the fall of the Socialist government, so is it with Joseph Muscat! His position is untenable. Muscat has lost his lustre.

He is becoming a liability to his own government and to the party he leads.

It is useless clutching at straws, discrediting critics, treating citizens as imbeciles while distracting the nation by dishing out handouts.

It is in the interest of the nation that the Prime Minister steps down. The interest of the nation comes before saving his and his bedfellow’s skin.

The Labour government’s electoral mandate is still on and thus Muscat ought to be replaced by someone with a cleaner slate. But who will be brave enough to bell the cat?

It becomes more difficult when the cat has made sure that the mice are at play.

Many agree that another general election (as it is being hinted in some quarters) will not absolve and/or solve anything but only postpone things. An election determines who will govern not decide what is right or wrong. Will another victory in the polls give Muscat the impression that all is justified and acceptable?

One can win an election but can never circle a square.

The time is now for honest, hardworking, law-abiding citizens, whatever political creed they may hold, to stand up to be counted. As in the past, when our nation called on us we were not afraid to stand up and choose wisely; hopefully we are still wise enough to make the right choice for the good of our beloved nation.

It is not the time to remain silent. Silence at this stage is not golden but a sign of complicity and cowardliness. The country cannot protect murderers and money launderers.

We demand and deserve to be governed by a prime minister beyond reproach.

We demand and deserve to live in a free democracy. We demand and deserve to live in a nation where everyone is equal before the law.

We demand and deserve to have our institutions promoting the common good rather enabling the greedy interests of the untouchable few.

We demand and deserve to live in a country that is not hijacked by particular fat cats.

We demand and deserve to have honest politicians and not mere puppets in the hands of those who want to secure their self-gratifications.

We demand and deserve to live in a democracy and not in a feudal state.

We demand and deserve better.

Honest Malta is calling.

Albert Buttigieg is mayor of St Julian’s.