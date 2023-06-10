A two-day feast dedicated to honey and its characteristics was held at Villa Rundle in Victoria. The festival, organised by the Directorate of Cultural Heritage within the Gozo Ministry, featured several stalls offering products made out of Gozo honey. Visitors were also given information on the production of honey, cultivation of the Maltese bee and agriculture in general.

On Saturday, June 3, entertaining visitors, including children, were the Tal-Fuklar Folk Group. On Sunday, June 4, the group attended a Rabat (Malta) event, Ikel Missirijietna, organised by the Corpus u San Pawl external feast committee.

Tal-Fuklar Folk Group is made up of six musicians and a female singer. They play traditional Maltese instruments, including the guitar, piano accordion, zafzafa (friction drum), and the tambourine.

Recently, the group started researching traditional music and songs. Lately, the group increased its repertoire, playing and singing makkjettas – a type of local ‘għana’ with a humorous subject and story – by Fredu Spiteri, nicknamed Tal-Leverist, a well-known Gozitan makkjettista who passed away at the age of 35 in a traffic accident in 1965. Spiteri was a close relative of four members of the group.

The group, who recently engaged young Amea-Jo as a singer, believes it can act as a catalyst for local talent. In fact, they are working hand-in-hand with the Education Department, conducting workshops in schools to promote the music, songs, instruments and traditions. Workshops are also held at the recently restored Xewkija windmill.