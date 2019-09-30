The Association of Model Engineers (AME) on Sunday closed off its annual exhibition which was military themed this year, celebrating 70 years since the foundation of NATO.

The yearly event, which mainly features models and figurines of aircraft, cars, marine vessels, military vehicles and trains, as well as robotics, science fiction, space and wargaming, was held at the Victoria Hall in Naxxar.

Military vehicles, war machines and aircraft were doubtlessly the stars of the show.

Model maker Charles Mifsud also documenting the history of planes utilised by British Airways.

Vying in the crafts section of the competition, Lillian Zerafa’s creation ‘Tea for Two’, or better known as ‘The Flying Teapot’ combined traditional crafts and recycling.

Ms Zerafa created a spinning tea-set, with a tea pot suspended in mid-air pouring ganutell flowers into a saucer.

The tea set was created from plastic detergent bottles, which were cut and stitched together with fine pink thread.

Ms Zerafa utilised sewing, ganutell, bobbin lace as well as crochet to bring the piece together.

AME was founded in 1983 and holds meetings every Thursday in Floriana. A registered NGO, AME holds model competitions as well as presentations and lectures on model techniques.