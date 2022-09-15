Rafael Nadal said it was “an honour” to share “amazing moments” with Roger Federer after the Swiss great announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.

Federer, 41, said he would retire after the Laver Cup in London later in September, having not played since Wimbledon 2021 because of a knee problem.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is only behind Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), on the list of most men’s singles majors.

