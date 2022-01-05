Considering the number – and counting – of ‘compromised’ Labour members of parliament, Prime Minister Robert Abela may be excused for deciding to co-opt Miriam Dalli and Clyde Caruana to parliament and then appointing them cabinet ministers.

Although co-option should be avoided because the people’s representatives ought to be chosen directly by the electorate, the practice is not rare. Indeed, in Malta’s recent political history, four co-opted MPs eventually became prime ministers.

Turning to ‘outsiders’ could be one way of sending a signal that those already on the list are not deemed good enough or cannot be trusted.

However, Abela having felt the need to resort to four co-options in the space of two years may well have been the result of a situation that was self-inflicted: his failure to ditch undesirable elements on his parliamentary benches.

He is surrounded by unsavoury characters in cabinet, in parliament, in public administration and beyond.

Still, as he goes into his first general election as party leader, Abela will be banking on the popularity of just such colleagues in his bid to prove himself at par with, if not better than, his predecessor, as measured by the magnitude of his electoral victory.

Another reason for his hesitation, nay refusal, to take drastic action against wrongdoers.

The past two years have been marked by a string of allegations and damning reports demonstrating illicit, if not altogether illegal, conduct by some of those forming part of his administration.

Yet, in most cases, Abela preferred to bide time.

Quite a number of Labour MPs, including cabinet members, are now in the dock of public opinion.

Indeed, a good part of his cabinet is tainted to one degree or another: Owen Bonnici, Carmelo Abela, Ian Borg, Michael Falzon, Edward Zammit Lewis and Silvio Schembri are among those that hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Then there are backbenchers like Rosianne Cutajar and, now, Justyne Caruana, who, by their continued presence among the Labour parliamentary group, do not appear to care about neither the damage they are causing to the party in government nor the embarrassment to its leader.

Still, the buck stops at Abela’s desk. His predecessor, Joseph Muscat, too had refused to budge when the independent press told stories of state capture, greed and sleaze.

What that led to was another tragic episode written in human blood in this country’s post-war history.

Abela’s inability or unwillingness to take resolute action before it is too late is a case of déjà vu. He only needs to read the conclusions of the public inquiry into the blogger’s murder to realise this.

The three judges conducting the inquiry laid stress on strict ethical standards but also on an effective enforcement structure for such rules.

They recommended a number of measures, including adding the new crime of “abuse of office” as well as the concept of “mafia-style association” to the criminal code.

Regrettably, one cannot be sure that certain ‘traits’ that existed then have been eliminated.

In addition, the inaction then and now by the powers that be, including and especially the prime minister, has resulted in a serious credibility issue for the authorities.

Abela needs to have the courage to get his house in order, and ensure that the system of checks and balances to ensure good governance will not continue to be undermined.