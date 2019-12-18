With three weeks of relentless protests behind us, Malta is still coming to terms with the shocking revelation that the assassination of a journalist could have been plotted from within the heart of government.

One of the highest offices in the land was completely consumed by a corrupt cabal.

Together, they hijacked more and more executive branches, then castrated the institutions that are sworn to protect us, before robbing the nation of millions of euros from corrupt deals. By now, La Piovra was in total control. Feeling invincible and protected, they carefully planned Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination for months. And then they murdered her.

The people’s anger is unprecedented. We demand an answer. Why is Joseph Muscat still in office? Why is Keith Schembri still roaming the streets freely?

It is only human to lose hope in our country and wonder about our future at times of high tension and political turbulence.

“My wife turned to me the other day and said, let’s leave this country now,” a friend of mine wrote in a WhatsApp group.

My friend’s wife, a mother, fears for her children’s future. She is one of many.

So, should we give up hope for our country? Certainly not.

The political class has, in many ways, let us down, but the coming together of civil society is a ray of hope.

In a country where the two main political parties dominate daily life, smaller voices and civil society find it harder to cut above the noise. Not to mention that a stable and credible third political party remains a pipe dream.

A new movement has emerged to pick up the pieces of an otherwise fragmented civil society. It has gained momentum calling for truth, justice and clean politics.

Reputable professional and sectorial representative bodies have been unequivocal and united against Muscat’s handling of recent affairs. The last time we witnessed a similar cohesive stance was in 2003, at the time of Malta’s referendum on EU membership.

Both main political parties should start a process leading to the closing down of their TV stations

The younger generation is also vociferous and deeply engaged in the loud roar against corruption. Just look at the pictures coming out of the peaceful protests in Valletta to feel their roar on your skin.

Not just. Many other people from different walks of life are taking to the streets. They, too, are a symbol of hope. The crowds keep swelling as days go by. Yet, those protesting are only a percentage of Malta’s population.

Still, there are enough of us to find courage in each other.

Trust in the entire political class is severely compromised.

The Labour Party needs to embark on a healing process and distance itself from the demons that brought it, and the country, to its knees.

The Nationalist Party is grappling with its own issues, led as it is by an individual who fails to inspire. Even in these tumultuous days, it is still unable to act as a government-in-waiting or as a beacon of hope.

Muscat’s successor must work tirelessly to restore the country’s reputation, safeguard business and investment in Malta and ensure that our institutions are allowed to carry out their duties without interference.

Many thought that joining the European Union would save us from repeating the mistakes that led to the dark chapters of the 1980s. Clearly, this was not enough. The solutions lie elsewhere.

The fight for justice must continue. We must ensure that Daphne’s death was not in vain. We must use the energy we have created to fight for a better future for our country.

A better education system is needed where children havethe space to be creative and to develop critical thinking. Teaching ethical business principles from a young age will, in time, shift focus from profits to purpose.

Profit is not a dirty word but has led to infinite greed. Neither should it be the only metric for success. Purpose drives new business ideas, innovation, sustainable investment and social well-being.

Both main political parties should start a process leading to the closing down of their political TV stations. These outlets contribute to furthering political tribalism, social divide and hate.

Higher levels of protection for journalists are desperately required, now more than ever before. For example, assaults, acts of intimidation and ob-structing journalists during the course of their duties should carry higher penalties.

Our members of parliament should receive appropriate compensation and resources. The same applies for members of government and the key functions of the State.

We are in dire need of stricter rules to ensure strong firewalls between big business and political parties. It’s time to discuss and consider state funding of political parties and capping on expenditure. We can all be a ray of light in an otherwise dark chapter.

Our country is calling upon us to stick together, as a people, as a nation. We can all be a ray of light in an otherwise dark chapter.

It is up to us to build a brighter future.

Chris Scicluna is a former member of the PN executive committee.