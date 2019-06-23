Tomorrow marks World Hepatitis Day, a World Health Organisation (WHO) health day originally launched by WHO and the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) in a bid to shed light on chronic viral hepatitis, a long-neglected communicable disease.

Despite viral hepatitis B and C affecting more than 325 million people worldwide (nine times more than those infected with HIV) and causing upwards of 1.34 million deaths each year (more than HIV/AIDS or malaria), research was previously underfunded and paled in comparison with other diseases such as HIV.

Mortality statistics aside, there is hope for those infected with chronic hepatitis. Hepatitis B is preventable and treatable, while Hepatitis C is curable.

However, over 80 per cent of people living with hepatitis are lacking prevention, testing and treatment services. The WHA’s Find the Missing Millions global campaign aims to tackle the main barriers to diagnosis through awareness raising and advocacy to contribute towards progressing WHO’s elimination target of a 30 per cent diagnosis rate by 2020.

The aim is for the ‘missing millions’ – the 290 million or nine in 10 living with Hep B or C unaware of their infected status – to become aware and empowered through their decisions and access to hepatitis prevention, screening and treatment.

Greater awareness, increased diagnosis and key interventions including universal vaccination, blood and injection safety, harm reduction and treatment are all needed to achieve elimination of viral hepatitis.

Andrew Cuschieri is a medical student.

Hepatitis in Malta

In 2018, the Health Ministry embarked on an ambitious Hepatitis C elimination programme. Their vision is to reach a state where transmission of HCV is halted in Malta by 2025, and everyone living with HCV has access to safe, affordable and effective prevention, testing, care and treatment services.

Local estimates suggest that there are around 1,000 patients currently infected with HCV in Malta, of whom just under two-thirds are aged between 30 and 60. It is possible that the number is potentially higher due to under-reporting.

The national HCV elimination strategy and new curative treatment have led to more people with HCV being treated and before complications develop. In addition to combating Hepatitis C, other public health benefits will be accrued, such as a reduction in maternal mortality, reduced mortality from non-communicable diseases and treatment of substance use disorders.

What is hepatitis

Hepatitis is a disease characterised by inflammation of the liver which may be attributed to a multitude of causes, including viral infections, injury due to medications, drugs and chronic alcohol excess, and autoimmunity where antibodies attack the body’s own liver. Viral hepatitis is one of the most important causes of chronic liver disease. There are five main hepatitis viruses: A, B, C, D and E. These differ in modes of transmission, target population and health outcomes.

The most common types are A, B and C. While hepatitis A typically causes only an acute (shortlived) infection, both Hep B and C can develop into a chronic hepatitis following acute infection, although Hep C is likelier than B to become chronic. While some people manage to fight off the Hep C virus, the majority end up with a chronic infection that is a serious, lifelong illness unless treated. The risk of liver cirrhosis (a condition where liver function is impaired as normal liver is replaced by scar tissue) is between 15-30 per cent within 20 years and has a mortality rate of 85 per cent in one to two years if left untreated.

Some people do not experience any symptoms in the acute phase and therefore, unless tested, only become aware of their infection decades later once complications develop. Others may experience yellowing of the skin (jaundice) and eyes, nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, abdominal pain, pale stools and dark urine.

The Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is often spread vertically – from an infected mother to her baby during birth. Infection can also occur through contact with blood and other body fluids through injection drug use, unsterile medical equipment and sexual contact. People are more likely to develop a chronic infection if infected at birth or during early childhood. The Hep B vaccine is the most effective way to prevent it.

Hepatitis C (HCV) is a blood-borne virus spread through contact with an infected person’s blood. Infection can occur through injection drug use and unsafe medical injections and other medical procedures. A significant number of those who are chronically infected will develop liver cirrhosis or liver cancer.

With new treatments, over 90 per cent of people with Hepatitis C can be cured within two to three months with minimal side effects and toxicity, reducing the risk of death from liver cancer and cirrhosis. By improving prevention efforts and with this new effective treatment, it will be possible to dramatically reduce the number of people infected with HCV, reduce the number of people who get infected and prevent complications. There is currently no vaccine for Hepatitis C but research in this area is ongoing.