Since the tsunami hit the Nationalist Party and caused the much-needed earthquake, the number 17 has become a number that is continuously discussed within all social circles.

With the Labour Party, the number 17 provided an insight into the corruption that hijacked the Labour government. It exposed how certain people were not fit for purpose as they were not able to take charge of the responsibilities they were entrusted with.

The number 17 demonstrated the consequence of lack of self-discipline and how certain individuals orchestrated one of Malta’s darkest hours. With no compassion, an investigative journalist was murdered because they lacked spiritual consciousness. Some people wanted to protect 17 Black. Within the Labour Party, the number 17 will never add up. It will always be a threat.

In the case of the Nationalist Party, 17 parliamentarians have come together to give hope. These are the same 17 Nationalist parliamentarians that between them secured over 100,000 votes at the 2017 general election. They created this tsunami to unleash hope.

The 17 MPs, who between them have several years of political experience, possess insight into the outcome of the next general election. Given they embrace the responsibilities they have been entrusted with, they are doing their best to protect our democracy and to do everything in their power not to hand a two-thirds parliamentary majority to the Labour Party. It takes self-discipline and strength to stand up to be counted.

The compassion for their country and their conscience have been guided by their wisdom to collectively provide the only hope left for the Nationalist Party and Malta.

The tsunami started on February 2, when Malta Today published a survey that showed the Nationalist Party is in disarray. The survey result is indicative of what’s to come at the next general election unless the PN reinvents itself. All genuine Maltese citizens must welcome this earthquake.

All Nationalists must embrace this earthquake with a positive attitude and seek the moment to heal the party. We must position it for success that can only be realistically achieved following the next general election.

The objectives of the Nationalist Party must be to become a relevant strong opposition to ensure the Labour Party does not secure two thirds of MPs in Parliament at the next general election. This is not success. This is our duty.

It must position itself as an alternative government following the next general election by way of offering a vision for Malta that strengthens our economy, improves our health service, increases the quality of our education system, provides feasible policies and solutions for our environment, deals with housing challenges and ensures that the rule of law truly functions.

The first objective is surely desirable by all genuine citizens that have our country’s democracy at heart.

In the survey results, a total of 49.2 per cent said they would vote for the Labour Party if an election were held tomorrow. The PN secured just 23.8 per cent. While those who truly care for our democracy cannot ignore the gap between the two parties, likewise, one must not ignore the fact that 17.2 per cent of the respondents replied ‘Do Not Know’ and another 8.1 per cent said they would not vote. These two cohorts add up to 25.3 per cent.

Addressing the cohort of 7,769 paid-up members is only protecting oneself and not our democracy

In a very naive way, if these are added to the 23.8 per cent secured by the Nationalist Party, the total adds up to 49.1 per cent. This means there is hope.

What must the Nationalist Party do to deliver upon its first objective? It must focus on retaining its current 23.8 per cent, convince at least 80 per cent of those respondents who replied, ‘Do Not Know’ to vote on the Nationalist Party ticket and convince at least 50 per cent of those respondents who replied they had no intention to vote to shift towards the Nationalist Party. This will add up to 4 per cent.

With a total of approximately 42 per cent, the PN will stand a good chance to deliver upon its first objective and deprive Labour of a two thirds majority in parliament.

In 2017, Dr Delia won the leadership contest and secured 52.7 per cent of the vote. In that leadership election, 14,742 Nationalist Party paid-up members voted. This means that Dr Delia has a cohort of 7,769 faithful PN paid-up members.

The Nationalist Party must ask the following questions:

When considering the 23.8 per cent that stated they would vote for the Nationalist Party, what is the cost of retaining Adrian Delia versus the cost of replacing him? To answer this question, the PN must conduct an independent survey among its paid-up members to measure the current popularity of Delia.

What must the Nationalist Party do to attract and convince 80 per cent of those who replied ‘Do Not Know’ to vote on the PN ticket? The survey result surely implies that Delia needs to be replaced and that Malta could be heading towards a two-thirds majority for Labour in Parliament.

What must the Nationalist Party do to attract and convince 50 per cent of those who said ‘No Vote’ to vote for the PN? It needs to start talking and debating issues that the Nationalist Party has been avoiding for many years.

Delia is insisting he is to remain at the helm. While the will of 7,769 party paid-up members (tesserati) is important, the will of at least 135,696 voters that chose to support the Nationalist Party in 2017 is crucial for the first objective. The logic is simple, the decision is a no-brainer.

Last Sunday, Delia’s behaviour at the Mellieħa PN club was not good at all. The choice of vocabulary, the tone of voice and the body language were the opposite of what a democratic leader would have done to inspire, attract and convince anyone outside the cohort of a maximum of 7,769 paid up members.

Whoever the leader of the Nationalist Party is, he or she must think and find ways to inspire us all to team up, so collectively we deliver the first objective. The starting point must surely not be “toe the party line or leave”. What the Nationalist Party cannot afford to do is to lose more people.

I will never give up on hope, but I will never betray common sense. At next Sunday’s sermon, the PN leader must consider delivering a speech that will fuel hope and instil it in everyone. Addressing the cohort of 7,769 paid-up members is only protecting oneself and not our democracy. We must all acknowledge the hope that has been unleashed by our 17 parliamentarians. We must all work to reinvent the Nationalist Party.

Successful leaders do not make decisions based on their current circumstances. Successful leaders make decisions based on where they want to be. Not handing two-thirds of parliament to the Labour Party in parliament is where we must aim to be.

Ivan Bartolo is a former PN election candidate.