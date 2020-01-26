It was encouraging to hear the new prime minister state that economic development will still be encouraged but not at the cost of more environmental deprivation.

He seems to appreciate that recent administrations have allowed havoc to be wreaked on the natural and cultural heritage of our islands, starting with the 2006 Rationalisation exercise and not stopping at the sacrificial offers of Żonqor and Senglea to the American University of Malta.

He ought to as well, having been in the thick of it when acting for years as legal adviser, or a similar position, for the Malta Environment and Planning Authority (Mepa) and, later, the Planning Authority (PA). As a matter of fact, I remember him getting involved briefly in the legal case that the Ramblers, together with Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) and Friends of the Earth (FOE), still have ongoing, after 14 years, against the authorities about the issue of the legality of the Rationalisation exercise.

I remember him making submissions at the Mepa board of directors meetings when I formed part of it during the years 2013-6. He always came across as a person confident of the subject he was entrusted to treat, although the views that he expressed, as counsel to the authority, may not have been his own and may have differed from mine, as an environmentalist.

The early signals that Robert Abela is now sending from the top position are encouraging and, it seems, unbiased and open-minded. They give Ramblers hope.

His call for more effective enforcement of the law, for closer concert between planning and environment, for more green enclosures in the urban jungles that have been created, and similar undertones, ring harmonious following so soon after Joseph Muscat’s discordant embrace of unruly development.

Environmental NGOs hope that things have changed in favour of better environmental governance, and it is not just lip service that is being served. Lip service has been served shamelessly for too many years at the same time that Malta’s urban and rural endowment was being defaced with authoritative blessing, or illegally with impunity.

Love for the outdoors instils a positive attitude in the rambler’s character. He thinks not of all the misery of that which has been lost, but of the beauty that still remains, that may yet be preserved. With the new beginning comes new hope. We pray that the new prime minister will put his act where his mouth is.

St Peter’s Pool

February walks

Saturday, February 1 – Gozo (Scenic/cultural)

This moderate to easy walk of some four hours will start at the Mġarr terminal at 9am and head east toward Ħondoq. Spectacular scenes and coastal defensive works from the Knights period will be among the cultural content of this Saturday walk.

Wednesday, February 5 – Urban Qormi explored (Cultural)

Starting at 2pm from the rear of St Sebastian church, this ramble is intended to culturally explore the churches, chapels and renowned houses of architectural interest of Città Rohan. It promises two hours of easy but informative walking.

Sunday, February 9 – Victoria Lines West (Scenic/cultural)

This is a moderately hard walk of some four hours that follows the scenic and historical Victoria Lines to the west of Tarġa Gap, Mosta, to the limit of Binġemma. Ramblers will meet at the entrance to Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta at 9am.

Sunday, February 16 – Central Ridges and Valleys (Rural/natural/scenic)

This walk is moderately hard and involves some inclines but promises rural and natural views that are becoming so scarce in Malta. It starts at 9am in front of Żebbiegħ church and touches Bidnija, Mosta, Dwejra and Binġemma before returning to Mġarr after some four hours.

Marsaxlokk

Wednesday, February 19 – Marsaxlokk/St Peter’s Pool (Scenic)

This is a moderately hard hike of some three hours that starts near the Hunters’ Tower in Marsaxlokk at 2pm and follows the coast to St Peter’s Pool, and then heads inland through rural and cultural settings.

Sunday, February 23 – Buskett and surrounding area (Scenic/cultural)

The meeting point for this moderately hard walk will be the covered car park in Buskett Gardens at 9am. The three-hour itinerary will take in Għar il-Kbir, Clapham Junction and the panoramic high coastline.

Saturday, February 29 – Ramblers’ Association Annual General Meeting

The AGM will be held at the premises of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, 181, Melita Street, Valletta, starting at 10am.

Everyone is invited to join the walks but those accepting to participate accept responsibility for any loss, damage or injury they may incur during the walks. Participants may choose to stop walking at any stage they deem fit according to their ability.

Alex Vella is a committee member of the Rambler’ Association of Malta.