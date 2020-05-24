This month, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), the pontifical charity dedicated to helping persecuted and oppressed Christians around the world, marked the sixth anniversary of its establishment in Malta. Since its inception, the charity has supported the Church in its mission, bringing hope and solidarity to thousands of people in the darkest corners of the world.

From supporting Christian schools, orphanages and youth centres, training of seminarians to providing copies of its Child’s Bible, ACN’s projects help nurture the faith of persecuted and suffering Christians.

ACN (Malta) has also been at the forefront of many pastoral-aid projects in favour of persecuted Christians, especially Maltese/Gozitan missionaries in various parts of the world.

ACN (Malta) has also organised emergency aid for refugee families in Syria, Iraq and parts of Africa; annual retreats and prayer campaigns such as Lenten and Christmas campaigns to provide milk, Christmas parcels and scholarships for needy Syrian children; as well as ‘One Million Children Praying the Rosary’ for peace and unity.

The charity also publishes and distributes two major biennial reports – Persecuted and Forgotten? (https://persecutedchristians.acninternational.org/) and Religious Freedom in the World (https://religious-freedom-report.org/) to create more awareness of religious persecution worldwide, especially of Christians.

To find out more about the commitment and projects of ACN (Malta) and how to form part of its mission, visit www.acnmalta.org, call 2148 7818 or send an e-mail to info@acnmalta.org.

ACN supports the work of the Pallottine Sisters in Rwanda who carry out various apostolate work in health centres and schools, and among orphaned children.

ACN (Malta) supports Maltese/Gozitan missionaries abroad

2014: Support for the refurbishment of a youth centre run by the Daughters of the Sacred Heart (founded in Malta in 1903) Sisters in Diwa, Bataan, Philippines.

2016: Support for the formation of 40 seminarians in the archdiocesan seminary of San Pedro, Ecuador most of whom came from poor families who lost everything to a major earthquake that devastated the city of Portoviejo.

2016: Provision of furniture for St Peter Primary School and Orphanage run by the Dominican Sisters of Malta in Pakistan.

2016: Construction of a utility area for the Conversion of St Paul Parish of the Missionary Society of St Paul, MSSP, Lahore, Pakistan.

2019: Support for the training of 48 Seminarians of the Diocese of Dumka, India.